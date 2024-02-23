Nigeria: 12 Killed in Benue Road Accident

22 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah, Makurdi

At least 12 people have been killed in a fatal motor accident which occurred at Ngibo village along Kastina-Ala - Zakibiam road in Benue State.

Witnesses said the accident happened on Tuesday afternoon after two cars conveying passengers from the opposite direction had a head-on collision.

The witnesses said mangled bodies of the occupants of both vehicles were removed from their trapped position by sympathisers and some security agents.

A resident in the area, who craved anonymity, said the exact number of people involved in the accident were 12 and that eight died on the spot but four others taken to the hospital have died as at Wednesday.

"The vehicle involved - golf car (commercial) had nine passengers while Nissan (private) had three passengers. The four that sustained various degrees of injuries and conveyed to the hospital on Tuesday have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 12," the resident said.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Benue State Command, Steve Ayodele, earlier on Wednesday told our correspondent in Makurdi on telephone that the accident occurred at 12:32pm on Tuesday along Kastina-Ala - Zakibiam road at Ngibo village.

Ayodele said the accident occurred as a result of over speeding while one of the vehicles tried to dodge a pothole otherwise, they would have been able to manoveur their way.

"It was a multiple accident involving two vehicles and it was fatal. 10 persons were involved - four female adults, five male adult and one female child. Out of the 10, eight people died.

"The fatalities include four female adults and three male adults and one female child. Two persons were injured and were taken to Kastina-Ala general hospital for medical attention.

"It was a head-on collision; one of the vehicles was trying to avoid a pothole and ram into an oncoming vehicle," the FRSC commander said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.