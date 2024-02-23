Nigeria: 12 Killed in Benue Road Accident

At least 12 people have been killed in a fatal motor accident which occurred at Ngibo village along Kastina-Ala - Zakibiam road in Benue State.

Witnesses said the accident happened on Tuesday afternoon after two cars conveying passengers from the opposite direction had a head-on collision.

The witnesses said mangled bodies of the occupants of both vehicles were removed from their trapped position by sympathisers and some security agents.

A resident in the area, who craved anonymity, said the exact number of people involved in the accident were 12 and that eight died on the spot but four others taken to the hospital have died as at Wednesday.

"The vehicle involved - golf car (commercial) had nine passengers while Nissan (private) had three passengers. The four that sustained various degrees of injuries and conveyed to the hospital on Tuesday have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 12," the resident said.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Benue State Command, Steve Ayodele, earlier on Wednesday told our correspondent in Makurdi on telephone that the accident occurred at 12:32pm on Tuesday along Kastina-Ala - Zakibiam road at Ngibo village.

Ayodele said the accident occurred as a result of over speeding while one of the vehicles tried to dodge a pothole otherwise, they would have been able to manoveur their way.

"It was a multiple accident involving two vehicles and it was fatal. 10 persons were involved - four female adults, five male adult and one female child. Out of the 10, eight people died.

"The fatalities include four female adults and three male adults and one female child. Two persons were injured and were taken to Kastina-Ala general hospital for medical attention.

"It was a head-on collision; one of the vehicles was trying to avoid a pothole and ram into an oncoming vehicle," the FRSC commander said.