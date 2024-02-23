Nigeria: PDP Members Storm EFCC Office Over Detention of Ex-Kwara Gov

22 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State converged at the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to protest against the continued detention of a former governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, by the agency.

The protesters, who displayed placards with various messages to express their frustration and anger over the development, said the former governor has been detained for more than 48 hours without being charged in court.

Some of the messages on the placards read: "Ahmed was very transparent; EFCC is not a department in the APC." "EFCC stop the harassment, the opposition cannot be silenced", "Maigida will not join the APC no matter the persecution." "EFCC don't instigate a political crisis in Kwara State," "No to illegal detention," "Respect the rule of law," among others.

Led by the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Olusegun Adewara, the party members accused the anti-graft agency of being used by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to force Ahmed to join the ruling party.

He alleged that the former governor was being denied access to food, medication, and visitors.

Addressing the protesters, the zonal commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said that the former governor has been granted administrative bail but has yet to meet the bail conditions.

He said, "We're following the rule of law in keeping him."

The EFCC boss also said that the former governor would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

Daily Trust reports that the former governor has been in the custody of the EFCC since Monday, on invitation by the commission, over alleged N10 billion in financial mismanagement while in office.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.