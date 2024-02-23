Nigeria: PDP Members Storm EFCC Office Over Detention of Ex-Kwara Gov

Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State converged at the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to protest against the continued detention of a former governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, by the agency.

The protesters, who displayed placards with various messages to express their frustration and anger over the development, said the former governor has been detained for more than 48 hours without being charged in court.

Some of the messages on the placards read: "Ahmed was very transparent; EFCC is not a department in the APC." "EFCC stop the harassment, the opposition cannot be silenced", "Maigida will not join the APC no matter the persecution." "EFCC don't instigate a political crisis in Kwara State," "No to illegal detention," "Respect the rule of law," among others.

Led by the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Olusegun Adewara, the party members accused the anti-graft agency of being used by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to force Ahmed to join the ruling party.

He alleged that the former governor was being denied access to food, medication, and visitors.

Addressing the protesters, the zonal commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said that the former governor has been granted administrative bail but has yet to meet the bail conditions.

He said, "We're following the rule of law in keeping him."

The EFCC boss also said that the former governor would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

Daily Trust reports that the former governor has been in the custody of the EFCC since Monday, on invitation by the commission, over alleged N10 billion in financial mismanagement while in office.