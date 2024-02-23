Nigeria: Tension As Navy Mounts Demolition Signposts in FCT Community

...AMAC's chair seeks minister's intervention

There was tension among the natives and residents of Iddo-Sarki community along Airport Road, Abuja, following the mounting of demolition signposts by the Nigerian Navy (NN) in the area asking them to vacate their houses.

City & Crime earlier reported that the navy last Tuesday mounted signposts in the community asking both natives and residents to vacate the area or risk their houses being demolished.

Residents who spoke with our reporter on Wednesday expressed fear that any move by the navy to dislodge people residing in the community might pose a serious security threat.

They said hoodlums were likely to take advantage of the demolition to raid and steal their property, especially with the spate of insecurity bedeviling the nation's capital and the country at large.

A resident, Gabriel Mbachu, said, "I have been in this community for over 18 years, but since the navy came and mounted signposts asking us to leave, I cannot be able to sleep with my eyes closed again."

Another resident, Ayuba Jacob, said the move by the navy had not gone down well with him as it posed a serious security threat to people residing in the community.

He said, "At least we all know the security situation we are facing, not only in the FCT, but the entire country, but I want to tell you that since the navy came to plant their signposts, I have not been that comfortable again."

Reacting to the situation, the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakari Maikalangu, has called on the natives and residents to be calm and law-abiding to constituted authorities.

Maikalangu, who made the call when he visited Iddo-Sarki in company of the Public Complaints Commissioner (PCC) representing the FCT, Hon Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, called on the FCT Minister, Nyemso Wike, and President Bola Tinubu to come to the aid of the people of the community.

He noted that it was disturbing that the navy would order the natives to vacate their ancestral homes without adhering to laid down procedures.

He further said, "And we at the council level shall explore all avenues to ensure that the normal thing is done, while we also reach out to the FCT Minister, Wike, and President Bola Tinubu to intervene on this matter."