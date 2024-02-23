Senegal: President Macky Sall Calls for Talks to Set Election Date

Dakar — During his interview with the Senegalese press held on February 22, President Macky Sall made an announcement: "On April 2, my mission ends at the head of Senegal." This announcement aims to put an end to speculation relating to any desire to extend his mandate, even by one day.

Anxious to ensure the creation of stable conditions for the holding of elections, the president wants for an inclusive dialogue which could be held in 2 days, at most, from February 26 with the sole objective of finding an agreement on the date and methodology for the presidential election.

According to President Macky Sall, the inclusive dialogue will bring together political actors, primarily the 19 candidates already selected by the Constitutional Council, but also the unregistered candidates, as well as political parties, and civil society, to restore peace so that free and transparent elections can be held

Sall said after April 2 he would step down as President of the Republic if a consensus is reached at the end of the dialogue. If a consensus is not found, it will be up to the Constitutional Council to decide what action to take following the provisions of the Constitution.

He also said that if the actors in the dialogue find a consensus, he will immediately issue a decree for a new election date. Furthermore, he expressed his desire for reconciliation, forgiveness, and stability, which precedes the steps taken for his relationship with Ousmane Sonko.

Sall said everyone will benefit from the no one is spared to benefit from pardons as part of creating conditions for lasting peace. Sall said he deplores the number of deaths caused during the riots, saying that "it is necessary to preserve human lives".

Sall criticized the international press for sharing the information in a "violent manner".

"In Senegal, a single law has not been violated until now, we are in dialogue with institutions," he said.

Sall said that he is aware of the current situation in the sub-region, so he must preserve Senegal's democracy and respect the laws and institutions to perpetuate the country's stability.

This article was translated from the original on our FR website - read it here.