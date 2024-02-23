Liberia: Tri Buchanan Corporation Dedicates Learning Center

The Tri Buchanan Development Corporation and Partners officially dedicate Liberia's first postwar learning center today, Friday, February 23, 2024, that contains a modern library near the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC).

According to TRI Buchanan Development Corporation Managing Director, Mr. Bleejay Innis, the facility, which is his corporation's first largest project, will comprise modern libraries, business incubation centers, sports and recreation facilities, among others.

Mr. Innis put the 9,000 square feet facility's total cost at approximately US$ 1.5 million that is 85% complete and will be dedicated today, while former opening follows subsequently.

He describes the project as a milestone for the nation, and is keen on the transformative journey of the education sector, noting that it will boost the capabilities of Liberian construction contractors and build trust-worthiness of local contractors in public space.

He acknowledges challenges facing Liberian construction companies, including lack of trust from clients.

He also names lack of transparency, bidding for projects they cannot execute, and in the end, they don't often meet the needs and standards of clients.

Mr. Innis urges local construction companies to hold themselves up to a standard and erase negative perceptions against them, admonishing them to overcome such challenges by proving trustworthy of their work.

" I think the completion of this modern library, will serve as a boost to the ability of local contractors, this will help prove what Liberian contractors are capable of doing, and help buy the trust of the public about the quality of work local contractors are capable of doing, " he says.

He also stresses a need for the new administration at the Ministry of Public Works to cultivate a stronger working relationship with Liberian-owned companies, something, he emphasizes as important to the growth and development of the construction Industry.

For his part, project-site engineer, Mr. Dee Shadrick K. Yoko, highlights that the Liberian learning center will play an integral role in the broad reshaping of the Liberian education sector. Mr. Yoko says the learning center is keen on children's development as well as molding the minds of architects.

He details that the project consists of three facilities that are designed to reshape the educational landscape of Liberia while providing access to learning resources for Paynesville and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Learning Center is supported by Canadian-based charity Empowerment Squared, Rotary Club Sinkor, and Scotland Hamilton-based architects mcCallumSather, will offer variety of programs such as information literacy, educational programming, computer training, life skills, personal and career path development, and peer-to-peer mentorship. Editing by Jonathan Browne