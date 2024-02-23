Nigeria: Every Successful Artiste Is Arrogant - Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, the youngest son of late Afro-beat maestro, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has claimed that every successful artiste is arrogant.

This, the Afrobeat singer said, has been the trend in the music industry.

Daily Trust reports that many have tagged Wizkid, Burna Boy and Kizz Daniel amongst others as arrogant.

Commenting on the development during his recent Instagram live session with fans, the young Kuti said: "Except you are like me as an artiste, I think every successful artiste is very arrogant. There is no successful artiste that is not arrogant. All successful artistes are arrogant, there is no escaping it. Such is life in the industry."

Born in 1983, Kuti became interested in music at the age of five, by the time he turned nine, he had started playing with his father's band, Egypt 80.

After Fela Kuti's death in 1997, Seun Kuti took the role of leading Egypt 80.

In 2008, the band released an album called 'Many Things;. This was the first album released under the moniker Seun Kuti and Egypt 80.

In 2014, he was given an honorary invitation to perform live for the first time at the Industry Nite.