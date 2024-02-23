Nigeria: Tinubu Makes New Appointments At NCC, Nigcomsat, Galaxy Backbone

23 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Tinubu names new officials for agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to serve in agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy:

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (NCC)

(1) Abraham Oshadami -- Executive Commissioner, Technical Services

(2) Rimini Makama -- Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management

(3) Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi -- President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute

NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE (NIGCOMSAT) LIMITED

(1) Abiodun Attah -- Executive Director, Technical Services

(2) Aisha Abdullahi -- Executive Director, Finance & Administration

(3) Jaiyeola Awokoya -- Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

GALAXY BACKBONE (BB) LIMITED

(1) Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju -- Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mohammed Sani Ibrahim -- Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

(3) Olusegun Olulade -- Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing

(4) Olumbe Akinkugbe -- Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation.

