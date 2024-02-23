Nigeria: Abuja Raid - 165 Suspects Face Mobile Court - CP

23 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police commissioner, CP Benneth Igwe, has said 165 out 307 suspects arrested during the coordinated raid at Gidan-Dembe at Dei-Dei in Zuba, FCT, have been arraigned before a mobile court set up by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) sitting at Area 3, Abuja.

City & Crime had reported that the operation Velvet led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Igweh, on January, 11, 2024 raided Black Spot at Dei -Dei in which 307 suspects, including a state security services (DSSS) officer found in possession of a pistol were arrested.

Igweh, who disclosed this to newsmen at the command in Abuja on Thursday, said the suspects were screened and 170 of them were found wanting.

He said the 165 suspects were arraigned for simple/misdemeanor offences, while the remaining five of the 170 suspects, which he gave their names as Al zuma Aliyu, Mohammed Yakubu, Ishiaku Yakubu, Abubakar Lawal and Abba Mohammed were charged with felonious offences such as armed robbery and peddling of illicit/hard drugs.

He said the remaining 137 suspects that were not found guilty of any offence were released to reunite with their loved ones and warned to shun places of hibernation for criminals.

