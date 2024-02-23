Cote d'Ivoire: Ivory Coast: Presidential pardon - 51 prisoners including General Dogbo Blé and several pro-Soro concerned

Dakar — Cote d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara granted presidential pardons to 51 civilians and military staff convicted of offenses committed during the post-electoral crises and for endangering state security, including General Dogbo Blé Brunot and Koné Kamaraté Souleymane said Soul To Soul. The latter was Guillaume Kigbafori Soro's head of protocol when he was Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly. When General Dogbo Bruno was the commander of the Republican Guard under Laurent Gbagbo.

The announcement of these measures was made on Thursday, February 22, 2024, by Fidèle Sarassoro, the executive secretary of the Security Council (CNS) who reported the final communiqué of a meeting of this body chaired by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

"The President of the Republic, following his commitment to work resolutely to consolidate peace in our country, informed the National Security Council of his decision to grant presidential pardon to civilian and military persons convicted of offenses committed during post-electoral crises and for undermining state security... Among these people are Dogo Blé Bruno, Gnatoa Katet Paulin, Kassé kouamé Jean Baptiste, and Koné Kamarate Souleymane," said Mr. Sarassoro, specifying that these pardoned people number 51, including several close to Guillaume Soro.

Furthermore, we learn from the press release that the President of the Republic has instructed the Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice, to make appropriate arrangements with the prosecution concerning the provisional release of six people in preventive detention as part of the procedures linked to the offenses mentioned above (Attack on State Security).

"The Head of State gave instructions to the Prime Minister to take immediate measures for the erection, as quickly as possible, of a memorial in tribute to the victims of the serious crises that our country has experienced in recent years », added Mr. Sarassoro.

Continuing, he explained that this commemorative monument, in addition to serving as a place of memory, aims to encourage every Ivorian man and woman to constantly work for peace so that such crimes will never happen again in Côte d'Ivoire.

