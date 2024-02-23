Nigeria: Acquire Problem Solving Skills, Cipm Tells Corps Members

22 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM has advised the Ogun State National Youth Service Corps to acquire problem solving skills that are on demand in today's job market.

Chairman of CIPM, Ogun State Branch, Engr. Sean Badiru, gave the advice at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sagamu, while emphasizing the importance of skill acquisition and personal branding.

He said that there was a high demand in the job market for individuals who can bring problem-solving skills to the table, even as he encouraged the youth to deepen their expertise within their chosen fields while also broadening their knowledge across various areas.

Badiru said: "Remember that the transition from academia to the professional world is significant. It is no longer about what you know, but how you apply what you know to solve real-world problems.

"In the eyes of recruiters, the most valuable candidates are those who can prove themselves to be problem solvers. Your task now is to demonstrate that you can not only meet the needs of your future organizations but also solve their most pressing challenges.

"Let your NYSC year be a foundation for building not just experience, but a robust set of hands-on skills, skills that don't just complement your academic knowledge but propel you into being a solution provider in any organization you find yourself.

"Embrace the digital age, get on LinkedIn, share your insights, and engage with the content within your field of expertise. It might seem like shouting into the void at first, but consistency is important.

"CIPM is not just for HR professionals. We offer a wealth of resources, training, and networking opportunities that can significantly enhance your professional journey, no matter your field. Engaging with our programs can provide you with an edge in a competitive job market.

"To practice HR Management in Nigeria without CIPM certification is to stand outside the legal boundaries of the profession. It's essential to align yourself with recognized standards and practices' ensuring your career is built on a solid and respected foundation", he said.

On his part, Branch's General Secretary, Dr. Olutunde Olukoga, expressed gratitude to the NYSC for facilitating the session and reassured the corps members of CIPM's commitment to supporting their professional growth.

Olukoga said: "Let's work together to build a future where your potential is fully realized. The visit by the CIPM officials to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sagamu marks a significant effort in bridging the gap between academic achievement and professional success, empowering Nigeria's youth to step confidently into the future".

