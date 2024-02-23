Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills 4 in Kaduna As Governor Orders Investigation

Fear grips Kaduna as 4 persons were feared dead due to the outbreak of suspected viral hemorrhagic fever, Lassa Fever, at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State, in a statement, explained that " the attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a suspected outbreak of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever popularly known as "Lassa Fever" at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital located in the capital city of Kaduna."

"Governor Uba Sani on learning of this potentially dangerous outbreak directed the Kaduna State Ministry of Health on 20th February 2024, to immediately investigate and ascertain the situation at the health facility."

"Consequently, a surveillance team was promptly mobilized to assess the situation and containment measures were initiated alongside the hospital management.

"Lassa Fever, generally infects victims with the following symptoms - fever, general body weakness and after a few days, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain may follow.

"Currently, four deaths have been recorded all within the hospital premises while three other patients with similar symptoms are currently being managed.

"The Kaduna State Ministry of Health and management of 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, are working assiduously to contain the situation as all those who came in contact with those infected have been identified and are closely being monitored while receiving urgent medical treatment.

"Furthermore, samples have been carefully collected from contacts and sent for confirmation to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control laboratory and are closely being followed up.

"Additionally, all Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures have been instituted at the facility while it remains closed to the public until full containment has been achieved.

"Members of the public are hereby advised to maintain proper food and environmental hygiene as they remain hyper vigilant to immediately report any suspected cases of Lassa Fever to the nearest health facility.

"Kaduna State Ministry of Health has further been directed to enhance surveillance across the state in collaboration with local government heath departments."