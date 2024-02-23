Nigeria: Katsina Police Neutralise Bandits, Recover 332 Stolen Animals

22 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command says its operatives successfully raided a bandits' camp and recovered 332 suspected rustled animals.

The operation, conducted by a joint team of police officers, members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KTCWC), and vigilante groups, targeted the Burdugau camp led by notorious bandit kingpin Babayo in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He, however, did not disclose the exact number of the neutralised bandits.

Speaking on the development, the state's police Commissioner, Aliyu Musa said, "This operation marks a substantial achievement in our ongoing fight against banditry.

"The recovered animals and neutralised bandits significantly diminish the threat these criminal elements pose to our communities."

However, CP Musa disclosed that the success came at a cost. "Amid these commendable achievements, it is important to note that a member of the Katsina Community Watch Corps (KTCWC) and one (1) member of the vigilante group were unfortunately fatally injured; one (1) police officer was also shot and injured during the raid operation. However, it is reassuring to report that the injured officer is currently receiving treatment and is responding positively to medical care," the Commissioner said.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased officers, the CP extends his deepest condolences to their families and further states that the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices exhibited by these officers will forever be remembered.

The Commissioner commended the professionalism and courage displayed by the operatives throughout the operation, reiterating the command's unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of Katsina residents.

