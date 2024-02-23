Africa's Nocs to Unite At Nies 2024 for the Continent's Energy Agenda

The highly anticipated 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) is set to convene the National Oil Companies (NOCs) Forum, bringing together esteemed CEOs and key stakeholders from various African NOCs. The session promises to be a pivotal moment for shaping the future of the energy sector under the sub-theme "Sustainable Strategies for Energy Leadership: Navigating Security, Transition, and Finance in a Changing World,"

Scheduled for the Day 3 of the summit, Wednesday February 28, 2024, the NOCs Forum will commence with an opening address by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Nigeria.

The session will feature a distinguished panel of CEOs representing leading NOCs across Africa. The esteemed panelists include: Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Mrs. Amina BENKHADRA, National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM), Morocco; Mme. SANOGO FATOUMATA M'BALOU, Société Nationale des Opérations Pétrolières of Cote d'Ivoire (PETROCI); Mr. Sebastiâo Gaspar Martins, Sociedade Nacional de Combustíveis de Angola, E.P (SONANGOL); Mme. Teresa Isabel Nnang Avomo, Guinea Ecuatorial De Petroleos (GEPETROL); Mr. Adama Dialo, La Société Pétrolière du Sénégal (PETROSEN); Mr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh (Dr.), General Manager, Strategy & Investments, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) amongst others.

The NOCs Forum aims to explore sustainable strategies for energy leadership amidst evolving challenges in security, transitioning to renewable sources, and financing initiatives in a rapidly changing global landscape. By fostering collaboration and innovation, energy leaders can navigate the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

"NIES 2024 presents a landmark opportunity for Africa's National Oil Companies to collaborate and shape the trajectory of our energy landscape. we are honored to facilitate this crucial dialogue, where leaders will discuss sustainable strategies for navigating the complexities of our evolving energy sector to chart a course towards a more resilient and prosperous energy future for Africa," said James Shindi, Chief Executive of Brevity Anderson, NIES conference producers.

Key focus areas of the session include: Discussing emerging security threats to the energy sector, including cyberattacks, geopolitical tensions, and physical infrastructure vulnerabilities; Sharing insights on strategies for accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources, including technological innovations, policy frameworks, and overcoming barriers to adoption; Delving into financing mechanisms for sustainable energy projects, exploring trends in green financing, public-private partnerships, and risk mitigation strategies; Addressing the role of policy and regulations in fostering energy leadership, highlighting successful initiatives and areas for improvement.

The NOCs Forum at NIES 2024 is poised to provide valuable insights and actionable recommendations for energy leaders amidst evolving challenges and opportunities in the global energy landscape.