Senegal: Franco-Senegalese Documentary 'Dahomey' Wins Berlin's Golden Bear

Dahomey, a documentary by Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop probing the thorny issues surrounding Europe's return of looted antiquities to Africa, won the Berlin Film Festival's top prize Saturday.

Kenyan-Mexican Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, the first black jury president at the 74th annual event, announced the seven-member panel's choice among 20 contenders for the Golden Bear award at a gala ceremony.

Diop said the prize "not only honours me but the entire visible and invisible community that the film represents.

"To rebuild we must first restitute, and what does restitution mean? To restitute is to do justice," she added.

Diop's dreamlike film traces the 2021 journey home of 26 precious artifacts of the Dahomey kingdom to Benin from a Paris museum.

In the movie, Diop has one of the statues recount in a haunting Fon-language voice-over his land being pillaged by the French, the circumstances of his own exile and his ultimate repatriation in Cotonou museum.

Upon the collection's arrival, local students debate in fascinating, unscripted scenes the historic importance of the restitution gesture and whether it is cause for rejoice or outrage.

'Some kind of miracle'

The New York Times called the documentary "some kind of miracle, packing an extraordinary amount of information, inquiry and wild, persuasive imagination into a slim, 68-minute runtime".

Variety said Dahomey was a "striking, stirring example of the poetry that can result when the dead and the dispossessed speak to and through the living".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Diop's supernatural Netflix drama Atlantique made her the first black woman to compete in Cannes in 2019, when she picked up the runner-up Grand Prix award.

While acknowledging restitution's importance, Diop told French news agency AFP during the festival she had no intention of "celebrating" the gesture by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Only 26 artefacts were returned "against the more than 7,000 works still held captive" in Paris, she noted.

As for the other honours, South Korean arthouse favourite Hong Sang-soo captured the runner-up Grand Jury Prize for A Traveller's Needs, his third collaboration with French screen legend Isabelle Huppert.

Hong, a frequent guest at the 11-day festival, thanked the jury, joking "I don't know what you saw in this film".

French auteur Bruno Dumont accepted the third-place Jury Prize for The Empire, an intergalactic battle of good and evil set in a French fishing village.

Dominican filmmaker Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias won best director for Pepe, his enigmatic docudrama conjuring the ghost of a hippopotamus owned by the late Colombian drug baron Pablo Escobar.