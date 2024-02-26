Nigeria: Zulum Blasts 'Ungrateful' IDPs Amidst Hunger Crisis in Borno

Babagana Zulum vents his exasperation at the ungratefulness of IDPs threatening to return to the bush despite the government's efforts.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Sunday during a visit to his hometown of Mafa expressed disappointment over reports of some internally displaced persons threatening to return to Boko Haram-held territories because of hunger.

The governor, who has worked to provide aid and security to the people, expressed dismay at the lack of appreciation for his administration's efforts.

Addressing a gathering of women, some of whom were seen with clothes packed, preparing to leave for the bush in protest over hunger and unmet needs, Governor Zulum highlighted the immense financial and logistical challenges his government faces in providing essential support to the displaced communities.

"The money we spend just to provide palliative care is humongous; it is way beyond our capacity," Mr Zulum lamented. "Within the last year alone, the Borno State Government has spent a staggering N40 billion on food and non-food items for the displaced communities."

Despite the significant investments and improvements in security, Mr Zulum expressed deep disappointment at the lack of gratitude and understanding among some of the IDPs.

"Yesterday I received the news that some people, especially women in Dikwa Local Government Area, are threatening to go to the bush because we are not providing them with food items. I also received the news this morning that some women in Mafa, my home town are also planning to go to the bush," he noted.

"It is sad to note that within the last four to five years, we have visited Mafa more than 30 times just to distribute food and non-food items. Before then, we used to bring food and nonfood items to Mafa, at least four times per annum. As the security situation began to improve we began to reduce the number of times we bring food to Mafa because people have started earning their means of livelihood by themselves," he said.

The governor reiterated the challenges faced by his administration amidst the global economic hardships and ongoing security concerns.

"The economic hardship we face is not exclusive to Nigeria but a global problem. We are witnessing food crises all over the world due to the crisis in Ukraine and the global economic meltdown," Mr Zulum said.

Highlighting the achievements of his administration in security and agricultural access, Mr Zulum emphasised the need for self-sufficiency and community resilience.

"Almost everybody in Mafa local government has access to their agricultural lands ... I want to commend the federal government for supporting the Borno State government in resolving the security situation," he stated.

Governor Zulum warned those considering leaving the camps not to do so.

"Anyone who is trying to sabotage the administration will be dealt with accordingly. But for those willing to stay or return to the bush, as long as they feel safe there, they have the freedom to make that choice," Mr Zulum emphasized.

It was reported by some Nigerian newspapers days ago that some women in Dikwa town took to the streets threatening to join Boko Haram terrorists where they hope for better means of sustenance.