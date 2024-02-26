Nigeria: Fire Razes Residence of FCT Minister of State

26 February 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Media aide to the minister, Austine Elemue, who confirmed the incident, said that the cause of the fire was being investigated by the authorities.

The private residence of the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud, in Abuja was razed down by fire on Sunday.

Media aide to the minister, Austine Elemue, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria reporter, said that the cause of the fire was being investigated by the authorities.

He said that the fire began around 10:00 a.m. at the residence located at number 7 Roseline Ukeji Close, Mark Okoye Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

When contacted, the acting Director, FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, said that the service received the distress call at 10:30 a.m. and immediately dispatched firemen to the scene.

Mr Adedayo said that although no life was lost, all the households content of the upper floor of the 7-bedroom duplex were razed by the fire.

He identified some of the contents as beds, clothes, documents, credentials, jewelries and air conditioners, including the roof among other valuables.

He said that the fire was brought under control around 2:51 p.m., adding that the cause of the fire was suspected to be electrical fault inside the children's room.

