Nigeria: Food Security - Afan Calls for Veritable Food Banks Across Geopolitical Zones

The national president of the All-Farmers' Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, said there's urgent need for Nigeria to move beyond intermittent releases from strategic reserves and to establish veritable food banks in all six geopolitical zones. He argues that it is crucial for achieving sustainable food security.

The essence of a robust food system lies in the establishment of several key pillars.

The production emphasizes the necessity of empowering farmers with security, STI deployment, compliance to GAP, mechanisation, and relevant education.

He advocates for the creation of Incubation Centres and Agriculture Intelligence Centres across Nigeria to bolster agricultural practices and to maximise processing capabilities. He also said that adding value to agricultural products are seen as pivotal in reducing import dependence and enhancing potential exports.

The restructuring of the energy sector is essential for this endeavor.

He further underscores the importance of cold storage facilities and efficiently managed dry storage to mitigate post-harvest losses and extend shelf life, efficient distribution networks which are also crucial for ensuring timely access to farm produce across the nation. He also mentioned the responsible consumption practices which are advocated to minimize food waste and mitigate climate change threats.

Ibrahim stressed the need for continuous pursuit of these parameters by the federal and state governments, the FCT, and the 774 LGAs of Nigeria to have a sustainable impact.

He urged stakeholders to prioritise the establishment of veritable food banks as the cornerstone of Nigeria's food security strategy.