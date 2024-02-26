Nigeria: Unemployment - Ex-Naseni Boss Tasks Northern Governors On Technical Education

A former Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, has advised Northern governors to pay attention to technical education to address unemployment in the region.

He said palliatives and other interventions cannot be sustainable and will never be sufficient.

He also recommended the adoption of Asian Tiger model technology to enable the nation attain industrial economy.

Haruna, who made the call while delivering the maiden convocation lecture of the Federal Polytechnic Daura, asked Northern governors to restore the glory of crafts.

He said: "Education is in the concurrent list and Northern state governors have no excuse but to restore the glories of crafts, vocational schools and technical colleges and the polytechnics.

"Palliatives and other interventions cannot be sustainable and will never be sufficient. Citizens must fish by themselves in an enabling environment.

"Technical and Vocational Education must be given highest priority in this region and should receive the highest allocation of fund and political will.

"The teaching and exposure should start at elementary school and in Hausa Language to catch them young using familiar illustrations and instruments that demystify the sciences and mathematics."