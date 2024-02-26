Nigeria: Open Letter to Policymakers in Nigeria On Using Technology to Enhance Education

I write to bring your attention to the potential that technology has in enhancing education in our country. As the world moves towards a more technologically advanced era, our education system must keep pace with the latest developments.

Technology in this 21st century plays an important role in our lives. Regarding education, technology may lead to improved quality of studying; better communication, and facilitate skills and knowledge to students. Technology is also one of the bases for the economic growth of many developed nations. A nation which is poor in technology can never move forward. So, technology has the power to revolutionise education in many ways.

The internet, which was brought as a result of technology, helps teachers to present comprehensive, and well-researched information to students. Thus, it creates an interface for effective E-learning and quality education. With the help of the internet, students can access study material from any geographical area, wherever they go. Also, E-learning could be conducted through Zoom, Google Classroom, YouTube, Telegram, WhatsApp etc.

However, despite having the above various higher technology education tools, schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria are still using the pen/pencil-and-paper methods for learning, which is unfortunate and not funny.

Through technology, the whole education structure in Nigeria can be revolutionised, thereby enriching and standardising the learning process by allowing students to learn at their own pace and get immediate feedback on their progress. This is particularly beneficial for those with different learning styles and those who may struggle with traditional teaching methods.

What's more, online education platforms offer students access to quality education from anywhere within Nigeria, reducing the education disparities that exist between urban and rural areas and providing an avenue for people to learn and upskill from the comfort of their homes.

In conclusion, I implore policymakers to act now. The potential gain from incorporating technology into education is enormous, and we must take advantage of it to build a better future for our children.

Enyichukwu Amarachi Light wrote this letter from Olivet Classic International School, Kaduna, under the auspices of Universal Writers and Authors