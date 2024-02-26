Sudan: Usa Calls for 'Unhindered Aid Deliveries to All Parts of Sudan'

Washington DC / Port Sudan — The US Dept of State has urged the warring Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) "to immediately allow unhindered humanitarian assistance deliveries to all parts of Sudan". The RSF says that while it "deeply appreciate[s] the expression of concern shown in the statement issued by the US Dept of State," it denies that RSF cadres are guilty of looting humanitarian aid warehouses, and "reject as unfair any attempts to equate the RSF with the SAF".

A press statement on Friday by spokesperson for the US Dept of State, Matthew Miller, says that the department is "deeply concerned by the SAF's recent decision to prohibit cross border humanitarian assistance from Chad and reports that the SAF is obstructing assistance from reaching communities in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)... We are also concerned that the RSF are looting homes, markets, and humanitarian assistance warehouses in areas under their control, and that both sides are harassing humanitarian workers and hindering delivery of lifesaving aid."

Miller's statement "reminds the SAF and RSF of their obligations under international humanitarian law, as well as their commitments in the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian deliveries to meet the needs of civilians. The United States applauds the courageous efforts of humanitarian actors, including the Emergency Response Rooms and grassroots organizations throughout Sudan responding to the needs of their most vulnerable fellow citizens at great personal cost and risk."

The US statement "strongly condemns actions by the SAF and RSF, as well as some civilian officials, to constrain civic space, restrict access to internet and mobile phone networks, stoke interethnic conflict, and criminalize groups providing support for communities harmed by conflict. Hate speech, including vilification of individuals who call for stopping the fighting, has surged. We have seen the targeting of Resistance Committees, pro-peace activists, community leaders, humanitarian actors, medical personnel, journalists, and political party members. We unequivocally condemn these acts, as well as pervasive rape, torture, and other reprehensible violations against Sudanese civilians. Sudanese civilians must be free to organize themselves to establish a civilian government that truly represents the Sudanese people," statement concludes.

Rapid Support Forces

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) the RSF says it is "deeply appreciate[s] the expression of concern shown in the statement issued by the US Department of State regarding the decision of the de facto Sudanese government in Port Sudan," which the RSF calls the "Port Sudan Group".

"We share the concern of the US Dept of State regarding this decision, which clearly contradicts the principles of international humanitarian law and the international and national obligations of the SAF," the RSF statement asserts.

However, the RSF denies that it looted relief facilities. "The RSF did not loot humanitarian aid warehouses in the areas under our protection, as relief aid did not reach these facilities in the first place." The post says. "Additionally, our forces are committed to protecting and delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in all areas, as per the permanent orders issued to them by the RSF leadership in this regard. Furthermore, our forces have not harmed any humanitarian actors, as we have a genuine interest in their presence and in assisting civilians."

The RSF continues: "We decisively address individual violations committed by rogue elements in certain areas and by our own personnel. We never tolerate them. We control and hold accountable those responsible for such actions, whether they are from our forces or civilians in areas under our protection. The RSF condemns all human rights violations committed in this war, and all wars. We constantly work to address them and ensure that they are not repeated...

"We are committed to facilitating and securing the delivery of aid and protecting humanitarian workers in the areas under our protection, as we respect international humanitarian law and desire to ensure a better life for civilians across Sudan," the RSF statement concludes.

The Sudanese Armed Forces have been approached for comment.