Sudan: Announcement of a Special Envoy for Sudan

Washington, DC — Today I am announcing the appointment of Tom Perriello as U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan. In this role, Special Envoy Perriello will coordinate the U.S. policy on Sudan and advance our efforts to end the hostilities, secure unhindered humanitarian access, and support the Sudanese people as they seek to fulfill their aspirations for freedom, peace, and justice.

Special Envoy Perriello will work to empower Sudanese civilian leaders and drive our engagement with partners in Africa, the Middle East, and the international community to forge a united approach to stop this senseless conflict, prevent further atrocities, and promote accountability for crimes already committed.

He re-joins the Department having previously served as the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes and the Democratic Republic of Congo and as the Special Representative for the second Quadrennial Diplomacy and Development Review. He also represented Virginia's Fifth Congressional District. Special Envoy Perriello's extensive experience with peace, security and transitional justice issues on the African continent and other parts of the world have established him as a leader in this critical work.

As he takes on this important role, he'll draw on his over two decades of experience working across the executive branch, the legislative branch, multilateral institutions, and NGOs.

I want to thank Ambassador John Godfrey for his distinguished service as the U.S. Ambassador to Sudan as he concludes his appointment. Both prior to and throughout the current conflict, Ambassador Godfrey has been instrumental in advancing U.S. interests in Sudan.

Former Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein will serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim for Sudan as the Director of the Office of Sudan Affairs, and will work closely with Special Envoy Perriello, as will the Sudan team in the Bureau of African Affairs.