Nigeria: VSF Donates Boreholes to Plateau Communities

The Victims Support Fund (VSF) under the leadership of Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) has built solar-powered boreholes at the cost of N28 million for the people of Gassa, Doruwa Babuje, Ariri and Sopp communities of Barki Ladi, Bassa and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

The community was attacked in 2002 and their sources of drinking water were destroyed by terrorists.

Speaking during the commissioning of one of the boreholes in Gassa, the special adviser on programmes and operations to the chairman, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, said VSF was established in 2014 with the mandate to provide support to victims of insecurity in the North-East.

She said recently, their mandate was extended to cover states like Plateau to improve livelihoods and rebuild communities affected by conflicts.

According to her, the provision of the four solar-powered boreholes in the communities was part of its N250 million intervention in the state, aimed at alleviating suffering among conflict victims in the state.

Similarly, the acting Gwom Gassa, Da Toma James and the youth leader, Luka Bot in their separate remarks commended Gen Theophilus Danjuma and the VSF board members for the provision of the boreholes.

They said the gesture would go a long way in reducing water borne diseases in the community.