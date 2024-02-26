Nigeria: NPA Boss Directs Safety Dept to Pay Unscheduled Visit to Seaports

The executive director Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Olalekan Badmus, had urged the safety department of the Tin-Can Island port to pay unscheduled visits to various terminals at the port complex.

Speaking when he paid a working visit to the port, Badmus, said the unscheduled visits are needed to ascertain if the operators are complying with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Badmus also charged NPA workers to support the Terminal Operators at all times, saying the more money terminal operators get, the more revenue for the authority.

Speaking further Badmus asserted that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all operations must be provided to the Terminal Operators upon which their activities would be measured.

Also speaking, the executive director, Engineering and Technical Services, Ibrahim Abba Umar, expressed satisfaction at the quality of work done during the rehabilitation of Tincan Port Administrative Building describing the work as top notch.

Speaking during a tour of the Administrative Building, Engr. Umar promised to ensure that additional Air-conditioners and befitting furniture required to enhance the new Conference Room of the building will be provided alongside every other item necessary to make the building attain a respective standard .

Speaking earlier, the Port Manager Tincan Island Port, Sylvester Egede had informed the visiting ED about the need for additional Air-conditioners and furniture for the new Conference Room.

At the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) HQ at Osho drive Lagos, Engineer Umar while inspecting a building construction sponsored by NPA frowned at the Contractor handling the job, insisting the contractor must step up his job or he will not be paid.