Nigeria: Idahosa Rejects APC Primary Election

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded primary election, Dennis Idahosa, has rejected the result declared by the party's electoral committee.

Idahosa came second with 6,541 votes behind the winner, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who scored 12,433 votes.

He, however, rejected the result, describing it as fictitious.

Recall that primary election which was first conducted on February 17, but produced three different winners, had to be canceled and rescheduled for Thursday, February 22 after an uproar and condemnation.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who was chairman of the first election committee, had announced that Idahosa won with 40,453 votes, and Monday Okpebholo the first runner up with 100 votes.

Okpebholo at a parallel election, was also pronounced winner with over 12,000 votes, just as another aspirant Anamero Dekeri, was also pronounced winner of the same election.

But following the outcome of the rescheduled election which saw Idahosa coming distance second, the House of Representatives member rejected the result declared by the Governor of Cross River, Bassey Otu, who was chairman of the election.