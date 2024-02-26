Nigeria: PSC Promises Merit-Based Police Recruitment

25 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, has assured Nigerians of merit-based recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force, based on the Federal Character Commission's requirement of equal representation.

The PSC's Head of Media and Publicity, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, adding that 171,956 successful applicants had begun receiving invitations for the next stage, which involves a computer-based test.

"The 171,956 successful applicants from the screening stage of the ongoing police recruitment are currently receiving messages inviting them to the next stage of the exercise which is the Computer-Based Tests scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday March 5 and 6, 2024 across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

"The commission has also promised to ensure that the exercise is merit based throughout the stages of the recruitment", he said.

Arase commended the Police Recruitment Board for their steadfastness and commitment to the national assignment, and promised that the commission will forever be grateful to them.

