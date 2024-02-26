Nigeria: Makinde Shuts Mining Facility, Arrests 4 Operators

25 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adenike Kaffi

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday shut down a facility being used by suspected illegal miners to process and package lithium out of the state.

The governor, according to his chief press secretary, Sulaimon Olarewaju, ordered the closure of the facility, which was originally a factory meant for recycling batteries and tyres.

He equally ordered the arrest of four persons suspected to be operating at the site, noting that they operated against the approved licence secured from the government for business operations in the state.

Makinde, who was on an unscheduled inspection tour to the factory site at Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan, said that preliminary investigation revealed that the factory was being operated by some Chinese.

He added that though the federal government issued an operational licence to the miners in line with constitutional provision; there will always be security threats and concerns when states do not have an input in the issuance of mining licences.

The governor explained that the factory and its operators had contravened the Executive Order 001 of 2024 on the safe handling of harmful substances, noting that the arrested factory workers would be prosecuted accordingly.

The governor also said the state government would take over the illegal factory facility through a court process until it gets to the bottom of the matter.

