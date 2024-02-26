Nigeria: FG to Address Grievances Over Medical Lab Council Board Chair

25 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it is working towards addressing the complaints of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) over the appointment of Dr Babajide Salako as the new chairperson of the Board of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

In a statement yesterday signed by the Director of Information, Patricia Deworitshe, the ministry said it was already looking into the appointment as stipulated by the Act that established the council.

The statement said the ministry would ensure that the content is followed in appointing the chairman of the council.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that AMLSN had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the appointment of Dr Babajide Salako as the new chairperson of the board of MLSCN, the regulatory body of their profession.

The national president of the association, Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, said the association rejects the appointment of Salako, a medical doctor, because it breaches the law establishing the council.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.