Nigeria: FG to Address Grievances Over Medical Lab Council Board Chair

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it is working towards addressing the complaints of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) over the appointment of Dr Babajide Salako as the new chairperson of the Board of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

In a statement yesterday signed by the Director of Information, Patricia Deworitshe, the ministry said it was already looking into the appointment as stipulated by the Act that established the council.

The statement said the ministry would ensure that the content is followed in appointing the chairman of the council.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that AMLSN had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the appointment of Dr Babajide Salako as the new chairperson of the board of MLSCN, the regulatory body of their profession.

The national president of the association, Dr. Casmir Ifeanyi, said the association rejects the appointment of Salako, a medical doctor, because it breaches the law establishing the council.