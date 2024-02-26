Nigeria: Hardship - Borno Introduces Tax Relief to Ease Doing Business

25 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BOIRS) said it has introduced tax relief to reduce hardship and ease of doing business in the state.

The executive chairman of the service, Prof Bello Alhaji Ibrahim, disclosed this at a press conference in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Ibrahim explained that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has signed executive order 5 that established a grievance redress mechanism.

He noted that all governments around the world rely on tax revenue to engage in meaningful development projects.

He also revealed that the service was able to block leakages and generate N2.8bn IGR between January 1 and February 15, 2024.

He said the service collected N1.7bn in revenues in January while N1.1bn had been generated from February 1 to 15.

Ibrahim said the service also generated N19.4bn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as local government councils in 2023.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.