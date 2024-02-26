Nigeria: Hardship - Borno Introduces Tax Relief to Ease Doing Business

The Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BOIRS) said it has introduced tax relief to reduce hardship and ease of doing business in the state.

The executive chairman of the service, Prof Bello Alhaji Ibrahim, disclosed this at a press conference in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Ibrahim explained that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has signed executive order 5 that established a grievance redress mechanism.

He noted that all governments around the world rely on tax revenue to engage in meaningful development projects.

He also revealed that the service was able to block leakages and generate N2.8bn IGR between January 1 and February 15, 2024.

He said the service collected N1.7bn in revenues in January while N1.1bn had been generated from February 1 to 15.

Ibrahim said the service also generated N19.4bn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as local government councils in 2023.