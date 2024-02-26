Nigeria: Ango Abdullahi Backs Return to Parliamentary Government

A northern elder statesman, Professor Ango Abdullahi, has supported the move by the House of Representatives to return Nigeria to the parliamentary system of government, saying it is the best for the country.

He made the remark when members of the House of Representatives that sponsored the bill to return the country to the system, led by Rep Abdulsamad Dasuki and Rep Wale Raji visited him at his Abuja residence weekend.

He said the parliamentary system as practised in 1963 was not given sufficient time to thrive in the country.

Abdullahi, who was a member of the First Republic parliament, said the parliamentary system ensured more accountability and quality leadership to the people.

He lamented that the military influenced the decision of the 1976/1977 Constituent Assembly to adopt either the French or American presidential system of government.

According to him, the parliamentary system worked for all, lamenting that the current presidential system of government has failed to yield the desired results over the past 24 years.

"I am 100 per cent against the presidential system of government. It is an unsuitable system, not only for Nigeria but any country that is in this reckless, greedy western world," he said.

He commended the lawmakers for the campaign for a return to the parliamentary system of government, adding that he would give an unwavering support for its actualisation.

Speaking earlier, Rep Wale Raji said they sponsored the bill to return the country to the parliamentary system of government because of its advantages over the presidential system.