Gambia: What Is the Food Security Situation in the Gambia?

26 February 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

According to the 2023 survey in The Gambia, the following trends have emerged: 3 out of every 10 Gambian households are considered to be food insecure. Food insecurity is considered to be worse in the Kuntaur Local Government Area which should be the rice basket of the nation. According to the survey, 61 percent of households in the Kuntaur Local Government Area are food insecure, followed by Janjangbureh Local Government Area (44 percent) and Basse Local Government Area (41 percent).

It is extremely strange that the farming community cannot feed itself. It is the urban communities which mainly consume imported rice and condiments who have lower level of food insecurity.

Foroyaa will do more investigations on surveys on food insecurity focusing on quality of food. The high level nutrition related illnesses such as diabetes calls for alarm. The paper will give further elucidation on the quality of food necessary to ensure food security.

