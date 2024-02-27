Nigeria: Supreme Court Gets Full Bench of 21 Justices First Time in History

The CJN urged the 11 new justices of the Supreme Court to see themselves as representatives of God on earth, reminding them that they will give account of their stewardship to God one day.

Eleven justices joined the Supreme Court bench on Monday, bringing the number of the court's justices to its full complement of 21 for the first time in history.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday, urged the 11 new justices to see themselves as representatives of God on earth, reminding them that they will give account of their stewardship to God one day.

Mr Ariwoola, who said this at the swearing-in of the newly-appointed justices, also warned them to shun questionable acts capable of dragging the court in the mud.

He said their elevation to the Supreme Court bench was in recognition of their astuteness and passion for hard work, which is the hallmark of judicial excellence.

"See yourselves as the representatives of God on earth, because any judgement given at this level can only be upturned in heaven," he said.

He urged them to put in their best as seasoned judicial officers transiting from the Court of Appeal and had established remarkable acquaintances with judicial oaths and roles guiding the conduct of judicial officers.

"Your moral uprightness, integrity and respect for the constitution and other extant laws in operation, must be unwavering and unassailable," he added.

The new Supreme Court justices include: Haruna Tsammani (North-east), who chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court, Justice Moore Adumein (South-south), Jummai Sankey (North-central), Chidiebere Uwa (South-east) and Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-east).

The rest are: Obande Ogbuinya (South-east), Stephen Adah (North-central), Habeeb Abiru (South-west), Jamilu Tukur (North-west), Abubakar Umar (North-west) and Mohammed Idris (North-central).

NAN reports that on 22 October 2023, the number of Nigeria's justices dropped to 10.

Within the space of three years, the number of judges on the court's bench plummeted from 20 to 14 in June 2022, when then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, abruptly resigned.

Since then, the number has further spiralled down to 10, as Musa Dattijo Muhammad retired on 27 October.

NAN reports that on 21 December 2023, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the justices' confirmation after they were cleared through a voice vote by the senators at the plenary.

With the confirmation, the Supreme Court has now reached its full complement of 21 justices as mandated by law.

The Nigerian constitution provides for a maximum number of 21 justices for the Supreme Court. But the court, until Monday, had never attained the feat.