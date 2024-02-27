Nigerian Cops Trace Kingpins to South Africa After Cocaine, Pistols and 'Military Items' Smuggled From Durban

analysis

Police in Nigeria have arrested three port workers who were allegedly involved in smuggling drugs, pistols, ammunition and military items via Durban. The cops also believe three kingpins linked to the syndicate are in South Africa (SA).

The discovery in Nigeria of cocaine and cannabis in shipping containers from Durban has led to police there starting to unravel a syndicate that also smuggled pistols, ammunition and military-style items.

On Sunday, 25 February 2024, Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) spokesperson Femi Babafemi announced that three suspects had been arrested.

"Operatives... have begun to unmask members of an organised criminal network behind the recent importation of two containers laden with illicit drugs as well as assorted arms and ammunition from Durban, South Africa, to the Tincan seaport in Lagos," he said.

'Kingpins in SA'

Babafemi named the three arrested suspects as Falowa Samuel Kayode, who was allegedly involved in clearing the two containers, Anjorin Idowu, a dock worker, and Uzairu Ahmed Iguda, who oversaw a terminal at the port.

Another dock worker, Mohammed Muktar Sule, suspected of being a key organiser in the criminal network, was yet to be detained.

Babafemi added: "Investigations have also revealed three kingpins [are] believed to be based in South Africa and connected with the importation of the containers."

The trio -- Odeyemi Taiwo Emmanuel, Akinyemi Olayinka and Adebayo Adewole Emmanuel -- are now on the NDLEA's wanted list.

On Monday, 26...