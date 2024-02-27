Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria Defeat Cameroon to Keep 2024 Olympics Hopes Alive

Super Falcons' hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics got a major boost following a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon yesterday in the all-important clash played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja

It will be recalled that coach Randy Waldrum led his ladies to a scoreless draw in the first leg in Douala last week Friday and needed to win this game to stand a final chance of making the flight to Paris.

After missing out of the Olympics since 2008, which is 16 years ago, Esther Okoronkwo broke the deadlock to hand the Nigerian side the early lead from a goalmouth scramble.

Upon restart of the second half, the visitors engaged in unsporting conduct on two occasions where some of the players inspected the goalposts of their hosts which had Enganemben Annie getting the red card after she pushed Nnadozie during a bizarre rush by Cameroonian players to touch the goalkeeper's net.

Speaking in a post-match conference, Waldrum said the players played to the best of their abilities and will be prepared to meet South Africa.

"We created chances and we worked hard to get the result. I am extremely proud of the team. We tried to manage the final minutes of the game. I wasn't worried," he said.

In the same vein, Deborah Abiodun stated that team were proud to represent the country and be on course to break the jinx.

"We don't take this for granted. We are proud to represent Nigeria and we will do what our coaches say. We will count on Nigerians' support and we will do our best to defeat South Africa to clinch the ticket," she declared.

Nigeria's Falcons featured at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament in Australia in 2000, Greece in 2004 and China in 2008, but have not qualified since their outing in China 16 years ago.

Following this victory, Nigeria will face the winner between South Africa and Tanzania in April in the fourth round of the Caf Women's Olympic qualifier.

The winner of the qualifiers' final round will pick the Olympic Ticket with only two tickets are available for Africa in the 16-nation Women's Olympic football tournament.