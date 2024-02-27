Liberia: Licosess Graduates First Bachelor's Students

The Liberia Cooperative Standard Education School System (LICOSESS) on Saturday, 24 February 2024, graduated its first Bachelor of Education (B.ED) candidates.

During the exercise, 90 candidates obtained a Bachelor's degree from the College of Education. The Teacher College awarded Associate degrees under the sponsorship USAID TESTS program, in its 20th "AA" degrees program.

Additionally, 341 students obtained "C" Certificates. It was a colorful Convocation Commencement program held at the Liberty Christian Church in Johnsonville.

Dr. Benjamin Yele Wehye, president LICOSESS Teacher Training, said the Colleges of Education had undergone a sustainable transformation. He said the college has transitioned from just a "C" Certificate to a Bachelor's degree as part of its unwavering commitment to help improve the education sector of Liberia.

He indicated that the move aligned with the government's quest to expand access to College education.

Dr. Wehye urged the graduates to continue to seek Knowledge and growth, while they embrace innovation and technology in their teaching practice.

"Remember you have the power to inspire and reshape the minds of the next generation of Liberian leaders and I have no doubt that you will rise to the occasion with grace and integrity," Dr. Wehye said.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Liberia, the National Commission on Higher Education, and USAID Tests for their continuous support and collaborations in advancing education here.

"Your support has not only enabled these students to complete their education but has also empowered them to become future leaders and change-makers in the field of Education," Dr. Wehye said of USAID.

In her Keynote address, Charge d' Affairs of the United States Embassy near Monrovia, Catherine Rodríguez, entreated the graduates to be guided by the training they acquired to excel.

She commanded LICOSESS for the numerous contributions made towards the education sector of Liberia while assuring the US Embassy's commitment to supporting the college in its endeavors.

The valedictorian, Marita Coleman, thanked LICOSESS for ensuring that the college is accessible and affordable.

She admonished her colleagues to use the quality training they have received from the college to explore the world of their potential as they bring pride to LICOSESS.