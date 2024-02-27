Nigeria: What I Told My Constituents to Do to Reduce Hardship - Nigerian Senator

Nigerians have been battling severe economic hardship as prices of commodities continue to increase.

A Nigerian senator from Abia State, Orji-Uzor Kalu, has asked farmers in his district to return to agriculture to sustain themselves in the face of the economic hardship in the country.

Mr Kalu, who represents Abia North District at the Senate, disclosed this while speaking to reporters in Abuja.

The senator, who served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007, also posted it on his verified Facebook page on Monday.

The former governor uploaded photographs of himself with some farmers working on some farmlands.

Hardship

Nigerians have been battling severe economic hardship in recent times as prices of commodities continue to increase.

There have been protests lately across states in Nigeria against economic hardship.

There is widespread belief among Nigerians that the removal of crude oil subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on 29 May was partly responsible for the hardship in the country.

Agriculture to the rescue?

Mr Kalu, however, emphasised that agriculture is important in providing food security, creating employment opportunities, and boosting the economy.

The senator urged the people to take advantage of the fertile lands in their region and start cultivating crops that are in high demand.

He claimed that the call for a return to agriculture resonated with the farmers whom he said saw agriculture as "a viable option for sustaining themselves in a time of economic uncertainty."

He added that, as a result, many farmers in his district has since started planting crops such as cassava, maize, and vegetables.

Training of farmers

Mr Kalu said, as part of his support for the farmers, he had resolved to assist them by providing them with funding and training.

The senator claimed he had been rendering similar assistance in the past through his foundation.

He claimed as a result of his past support to farmers in his district, "The agricultural sector in his constituency experienced a significant boost, leading to increased food production and improved livelihoods for the farmers."

He assured that he would work with agricultural experts to ensure that the farmers have access to modern farming techniques and technologies.

The senator appealed to the federal government to introduce an agricultural programme that will help the farmers in the rural areas who are in need of government assistance.

He urged the farmers to have hope in Nigeria and always pray for the administration of Mr Tinubu, assuring that the hardship will soon end.