Nigeria: NLC Begins Protest, As Workers Defy Threat of Clampdown

Abuja — Amidst fears of possible move by the authorities to prevent the national protest by organised labour, workers under the auspices of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Tuesday morning thronged the Labour House, headquarters of the apex labour centre in Abuja to begin the protest over high cost of living in the country.

Thousands of workers besieged the Labour House as early as 7 am chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards urging the government to do something to arrest worsening hunger, inflation and to take effective measures to check insecurity.

The labour movement is enforcing its 14-day ultimatum earlier issued for government to address the food crisis and hunger in the land, which it attributed to the sudden removal of fuel subsidy.

Addressing journalists shortly before commencement of the rally, NLC president Joe Ajaero said workers were determined to protest the growing hardship and poor response by government to their plight.

When asked about the outcome of last night's meeting with the federal government's team, Ajaero said all the government intended to achieve with the meeting was to stop the protest by NLC.

"Yes, we met late Sunday and also late Monday but all the agenda pushed by the government was to urge us not to protest today. Government said that we should not protest and that some of us have a date with history today if we defy that plea to come out. The government used peaceful means and they used threats but we are in God's hands," he said.

Workers are right now exiting the the Labour House and are going to embark on street protest through the Federal Secretariat to the National Assembly Complex where the Congress will present a petition to the leadership of the legislature on the concerns of the workers.

