Nigeria: School Owners Decry Multiple Taxation

The president of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Samira Jibril, has decried the multiple taxes imposed on private schools by the federal government, stating that they are hindering the performance of the institutions.

Jibril said this at the association's national election where she emerged as its 2024 president.

She emphasized that private schools play a crucial role in complementing the efforts of the government in providing education to Nigerian children and that the imposition of excessive taxes was jeopardizing their ability to fulfil this role effectively.

The NAPPS president called on the government to review its tax policies with regards to private schools and provide relief measures to alleviate the financial burden on these institutions.

She said: "Multiple taxation is affecting private schools. In actual sense, it is part of why we said we need to come to the drawing board with agencies, the government agencies - you will need to partner with them, you know. When all these things are happening.

"So, when we come to the drawing board, we share perspectives and come to an understanding of what it should be. The government should know that we are bridging the gap in the educational landscape; we are ensuring that which is to be given to the Nigerian child. Our most particular interest here is the Nigerian child.

"But, the government and populace look at us as if we are Shiloh. When we collect school fees, they multiply with the number of schools that we have, however, they forget that we are employers of labour; we pay remuneration, we pay expenses, we pay everything, we buy resources, and ensure that the services that those parents paid for are met. So, we must continue to dialogue and collaborate for them to know."

Also, the chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) NAPPS, Dr Mijinyawa Said, expressed hope that the current leadership would drive the association to greater heights and ensure that quality education is available in private schools.