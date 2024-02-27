Nigerian Airlines Operating Under Difficult Circumstances - Keyamo

26 February 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The federal government has again assured of its readiness to assist domestic airlines to overcome their challenges.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo said the airlines currently operate under very difficult conditions.

Speaking at the 13th edition of the Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV) with the theme 'A Strategic Repositioning of the Air Transportation Sector,' held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, at the weekend, Keyamo stated that part of his Key Performance Index (KPI) is to assist airlines to remain in business.

Daily Trust reports that the domestic carriers under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) recently cried out over high cost of operation, saying they are confronted with existential challenges worsened by high foreign exchange, rising price of Jet A1, high insurance premium and lack of access to single digit loan, among others.

Keyamo at the award, which he was attending for the first time, confirmed the precarious situation of the airlines, saying however that he was committed to support and encourage them.

"One of my KPIs is to actually support our local operators, support and encourage them. They operate under very difficult circumstances and they all deserve my support and applause with what they have been doing even in very difficult terrain."

Keyamo also lauded the organisers of the annual NIGAV awards, saying that this would encourage organisations, professionals and individuals to continue to put in their best for the development of the industry.

The awards were in three categories - Special industry recognition awards, voted awards, and the crowning of the King and Queen of the Air awards.

The flagship award was the crowning of the King and Queen of the Air with the winners carting home N1 million each, while the runners-up received N500,000 each.

The cash award was donated by SANTOS Aviation United States.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by Mr Ifiok Bassey, stated that aviation is a vital instrument of development and primary in national economic planning, adding that the sector will continue to play a significant role in the centre of Nigeria's economic development under the President Bola Tinubu's government's renewed hope agenda.

The founder and chief host of NIGAV Award, Mr Fortune Idu, said the event was designed to celebrate the positive contributions and gallant work of industry personalities and organisations that had helped make 2023 a successful year for aviation.

