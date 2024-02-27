Nigeria: Ibadan Durante Polo Club Wins Coronation Silver Cup in Lagos

The Ibadan Durante polo club emerged the winner of the Coronation Silver Cup tournament which was held at the Lagos Polo ground in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Rita Alakija inspired team defeated the Kano MRS Group 7 ½ -4 to clinch the prestigious trophy.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coronation Group Limited, Mr. Wole Onasanya, alongside other dignitaries presented the Coronation Silver Cup to Rita Alakija's victorious team.

He applauded the teams for their participation, saying they had shown commendable spirit of sportsmanship.

"The Coronation Silver Cup final was a remarkable showcase of talent and passion for the sport. We are proud to have hosted this prestigious event and congratulate Ibadan Durante on their well-deserved victory," he said.

Also, the tournament Manager, Olumayowa Ogunnusi who expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the tournament thanked the sponsors for supporting the development of the sports.

Expressing their gratitude, Koye Ige, a member of the Ibadan Durante team attributed the victory to resilience and doggedness of the team.

"I am immensely proud of my teammates for their hard work and dedication, which led to our victory in the Coronation Silver Cup.

"We are grateful to Coronation Group Limited for their support and for hosting such a prestigious tournament that celebrates the spirit of polo and sportsmanship," he said.

Special guests in attendance included President Tinubu's Special Adviser on Industry, Trade and Investment, John Uwajumogu, and Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/Founder, BUA Cement Plc among others.