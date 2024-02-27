Nigerians Stuck With Tinubu's Bad Policies for 4 Years - SDP Presidential Candidate

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, on Sunday told Nigerians that they are stuck with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his "bad" policies for four years.

Adebayo said this while speaking about the current hardship in Nigeria on Channels Television's programme, Sunday Politics.

While responding to a question about what he would have done differently if he had won the presidential election, the politician said he wouldn't remove the petrol subsidy from day one as President.

Adebayo said he would have approached the National Assembly to amend the 2023 Appropriation Act to allow subsidy for a while.

Speaking about Tinubu's policies, he said: "These policies are not good, not because of the party that is announcing them but because they are not suitable to us."

He also said the gains of the policies were lesser than the pains, noting that the Tinubu government should be "less arrogant" to do the right thing to provide succour for suffering Nigerians.

Nigeria is battling rising inflation, forex crisis and economic hardship occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidies and forex reforms.

"People need to understand that you voted for these policies, it's like the children of Israel who said 'Moses, lead us out of Egypt' and when they got to the wilderness they realised it is not a very easy place to be and they started complaining.

"The people of Nigeria voted for these policies, they are not nice policies but until the next election, you are stuck with these policies," he said.