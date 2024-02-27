Nigeria: Cocaine Concealed in Shoes En-Route UK Intercepted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 540 grams of cocaine concealed in canvas shoes heading to the United Kingdom (UK).

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA's Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted at a courier firm in Lagos on Friday Feb. 23, by the operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) of the Agency.

He said a consignment of tramadol 225mg hidden in ladies' headgear going to the UK was also seized same day at the courier house.

Babafemi said another parcel containing ecstasy concealed in body cream container meant for Cyprus was also intercepted by NDLEA operatives.

He said different quantities of opioids and other illicit drugs were recovered from at least 12 young men arrested in parts of Kano between Monday Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 23.

Babafemi gave the names of some of the suspects as Yusuf Abdullahi, 20; Usman Muh'd,18; Sadiq Jibrin, 20; Ibrahim Lawan, 25; Ukasha Usaini,19; Sahabi Lamini,15;

"Others are, Isiyaka Mohd, 28; Bashir Ayuba,36; Ahmad Idris,18; Abubakar Sani,29; Bashir Mohd, 21 and Udochukwu Ezekiel, 35," he said.