Nigeria: Hardship - Shun Labour Protest, Afenifere Tells Yoruba

National leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has appealed to all Yoruba not to join any protest or rally called over the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Fasoranti who urged the Yoruba race at home and in the diaspora to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu time to address the challenges being faced by Nigerians, said the outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, the foremost Yoruba leader, cautioned against rallies and protests which, he said may lead to disruption of social and economic activities of citizens and lead to avoidable death.

The 96-year-old Afenifere leader said, "As the national leader of Afenifere, and leader of the Yoruba, I address all and sundry today with a deep understanding of the challenges our dear country is going through at this critical time.

"The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected. However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve."

While acknowledging the hardships faced by the people, Fasoranti said "It is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria."

According to him, "The government's commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years."

His words, "As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

"Understandably, the immediate impact of Tinubu's economic reforms is challenging to everyone, but it is crucial to give the government the necessary time to realise the intended benefits.

"It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors."