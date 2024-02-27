Nigeria: Napps New President Unveils Agenda

26 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hosea Yusuf

The new leadership of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has promised to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to restructure and revitalise the group.

Its president, Dr Samira Jibir, said the repositioning of the association will enhance its effectiveness and benefit all the members.

Jibir in her inaugural speech, expressed gratitude for the members for the mandate give to her to serve them

She stressed her commitment to working with the members and leaders to elevate NAPPS' status over the coming years.

The NAPPS' leader emphasised the importance of national and international partnerships to bolster the educational sector and collective action and visibility to drive the association's agenda.

She also promised to focus on challenges such as multiple taxation, dialogue with government agencies to address them and create a conducive environment for private school proprietors to operate.

Highlighting concerns over security and accessibility to education, she affirmed plans to collaborate with security agencies and implement initiatives to mitigate barriers to schooling, particularly in light of economic hardships faced by parents.

Looking ahead, Jibir outlined goals for NAPPS as inclusivity, strategic partnerships and financial sustainability as key priorities. She called for the restructuring of internal processes and policies to align with the association's vision and mission.

The chairman of NAPPS' Nigeria's Board of Trustees, Dr. I. Mijinyawa called for unity and collective effort to achieve shared goals and objectives.

