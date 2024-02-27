Nigeria: Firm Revolutionises African Marketing With Data-Driven Innovations

Teon Engine, the innovative Nigerian arm of Precise Platforms (a leading marketing communications company in Nigeria), is shattering outdated traditional marketing strategies with its intelligent, data-driven solutions.

The marketing technology firm noted that they're throwing open the doors to a new era of "Turning on the Market" through creativity and cutting-edge technology.

Nestled in the heart of Lagos' vibrant tech hub, Teon Engine doesn't just talk innovation, it embodies it. Its arsenal? The Teon Suites, a suite of meticulously crafted tools designed to empower brands at every stage of their marketing journey. This isn't just storytelling, it is storyselling.

Its comprehensive suite of "MarTech" solutions is designed to empower brands across every stage of the marketing journey. One of such is the TrendTeon. This innovation isn't the average social listening tool. TrendTeon acts as a campaign aggregation platform, facilitating direct connections between brands and influencers. Forget sifting through endless profiles - both parties can easily find ideal partners, streamlining collaboration and maximising efficiency.

PollTeon, another innovative tool from Teon Engine is designed to crave audience insights. PollTeon serves as your opinion-gathering powerhouse. Craft engaging polls, collect valuable data, and analyse results with ease. It also enables users to share their findings seamlessly and gain a deeper understanding of their target audience.

On the other hand, SurveyTeon enables users to dive deeper and be positioned to be a researcher's dream tool. It designs dynamic surveys with diverse question types, gather high-quality data, and extract meaningful insights to inform your next steps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria ICT Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Teon Suites are more than just tools. Teon Engine's power lies in its combination of technology and human expertise.

Chief Operating Officer, Teon Engine, Funke Ogunsina highlights this transformative approach stating that Teon Engine represents a paradigm shift in African marketing communications.

"We blend cutting-edge technology with deep strategic expertise, empowering brands to unlock their full potential and truly 'Turn on the Market," she said.

Ogunsina emphasised Teon Engine's commitment to pushing boundaries saying "We operate under the 'FURTHER FORWARD' ideology, constantly pushing boundaries and unlocking new possibilities for clients. Marketing communication needs continuous reinvention, and we're here to lead the charge."

Teon Engine is already making waves, partnering with Prof Tunji Azeez an astute professor in LASU, Marketing Edge the leading marketing news platform in Nigeria and so many other collaborations and partnerships are in the works and will be announced subsequently.

With its data-driven approach, powerful tools, and dedication to growth, Teon Engine is poised to be a game-changer in the African marketing landscape. They're not just telling brand stories, they're empowering brands to become active participants in the conversation, one click, one insight, one connection at a time