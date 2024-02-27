Nigeria: Group Rallies Stakeholders for Urgent Housing Sector Dialogue

The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has called on the newly elected leadership of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to jointly convene an emergency affordable housing summit to address the deepening crisis in the sector.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Festus Adebayo, HDAN said the urgent dialogue has become imperative given the towering economic uncertainties and shrinking housing supplies across Nigeria.

While congratulating REDAN's new officials headed by President Akintoye Adeoye, Adebayo stressed that "no single entity possesses the silver bullet to the affordable housing conundrum."

He therefore urged REDAN to leverage its influential industry platform in mobilising both state and non-state stakeholders to an Indaba focused on forging consensus around innovative, workable affordable housing models.

According to Adebayo, "HDAN is willing and ready to offer its expertise, robust advocacy machinery, and affiliates in pushing for a housing sector dialogue that gives primacy to the needs of low and middle-income families in urgent need of decent, affordable shelter."

The housing advocacy network pledged to unveil its agenda in due course to guide deliberations during the proposed housing summit.

HDAN equally announced plans to rigorously evaluate the imprints of REDAN's new leadership regarding measurable strides in expanding affordable housing access over the next 12 months.

"For us, impactful policies and housing solutions for majority Nigerians should top the priority list of the new REDAN administration," Adebayo said.

He expressed hopes that a multi-stakeholder housing dialogue will stimulate the high-level collaboration required to unlock affordable housing even as Nigeria grapples with widening economic adversity.