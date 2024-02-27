Nigeria: Indiscriminate Bush Burning, Mysterious Weather Cause Health Panic in Bayelsa

The dry season is associated with hot and dusty air with decreased humidity which predisposes humans to weather related health conditions. It is characterised by dryness of the environment, leaves and every object, material, including human, which makes it very easy for fire to spread at every given opportunity.

This dangerous condition is further worsened by the increase in the indiscriminate bush burning that releases poisonous gases like carbon dioxide and nitroxide in the air as recently witnessed in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

On Tuesday, January 6, 2024, the whole of Yenagoa was engulfed by a mysterious smoke which became worse by Thursday, January 8, 2024. The atmosphere became very intense with heavy smoke coupled with the hot weather condition. It was observed that residents in the state could no longer breathe and live comfortably in their houses, while ashes of burnt substances could be seen regularly dropping on every surface.

A resident of Akanfa, Mr. Ebiowei Lawal, who spoke to Leadership on Sunday, said his wife and one-year old baby have suffered from catarrh and cough as a result of the uncontrollable bush burning, adding that people do certain things without considering the fact that they are putting the lives of other people in danger.

He said, "The first day, we managed because I realized it was suffocating me. My wife also had issues very late that night, my little daughter had difficulties breathing; she is just one year and four months old. Every twenty minutes, she will wake up. All through the night, she could not sleep. I thought it would be over but the following day, which was Thursday, it became worse.

"Now as I spoke with you, my wife has a serious cough and catarrh. While I am battling with the catarrh that my wife is suffering from, I am also battling with the cough my daughter is suffering from. So, how do I cope with the current economic situation in the country? We are struggling to buy food, now because somebody is burning bush in the name of farming, you are making me buy medicine instead of food.

"It is very difficult for some of us. I am appealing that the government should spring into action. There are laws but the problem is enforcing those laws because they are not interested in all those areas. To them, it does not mean anything, some of them lack understanding about the hazards that come with bush burning."