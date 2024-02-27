Nigeria: APC Chieftain Cautions Tinubu Against Subsidy Removal On Electricity

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ambassador (Dr) Ibrahim Tajudeen Olesin has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against removing subsidy on electricity as being directed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) among others, warning that the action would further compound the hardships being currently experienced by teaming masses .

He warned that the situation could lead to chaos. Ambassador Ibrahim Tajudeen Shola in an interview with journalists in ilorin noted that:"removing subsidies on electricity will place an unbearable burden on the already strained finances of ordinary Nigerians.

"In a country where a significant portion of the population live below the poverty line, any increase in utility costs will directly impact the ability of families to afford basic necessities."

He added that:"With stagnant wages and rising inflation, the prospect of higher electricity bills is simply untenable for millions of households.Moreover, the timing of such a proposal couldn't be worse.

"Nigeria is already grappling with a myriad of economic challenges, including high unemployment rates, sluggish growth, and a depreciating currency.

"The removal of electricity subsidies would only serve to exacerbate these issues, further eroding purchasing power and deepening the economic hardship faced by the average citizen.

"Furthermore, the removal of subsidies on electricity is likely to ignite widespread social unrest and civil disobedience.

"Nigerians are already frustrated and disillusioned with the government's inability to provide essential services, and any further austerity measures are likely to push them to the breaking point.

"If the government has learnt anything from the unpopular and unrealistic policy of subsidy removals, it is that no good comes out from a population that is burdened by the weight of creating an enabling environment for their lives to make any sense."

The APC Chieftain further noted that: "Recently, Nigerians took to the streets in Minna and Kano States, not to cheer the government over its magnificent handling of the economy but to sing one song: WE ARE HUNGRY. Hunger is not a good mix on the menu for a people whose very existence revolves around electricity and petrol."