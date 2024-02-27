Nigeria: Power Supply to North-East Drops By 5mw As Vandals Destroy Tcn Towers

26 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Power supply challenges in the country deepened yesterday as suspected insurgents vandalised two power transmission towers along Gombe-Damaturu 330kV line.

A statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, in Abuja, explained that the incident which occurred on Friday dropped power supply to the North-East by 5 Megawatts.

TCN General Manager,Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in the statement said: "TCN regrets to announce the vandalism and destruction of two of its transmission towers, T377 and T378, along the Gombe - Damaturu 330kV transmission line on February 23, 2024. This act, perpetrated by insurgents, resulted in a load loss of approximately 5MW.

"At approximately 9:35 pm yesterday, the Gombe - Damaturu 330kV transmission line experienced a trip. Following initial checks, TCN engineers from the Bauchi regional office attempted the restoration of the line but it tripped again, prompting the dispatch of TCN's linesmen and security operatives to trace the fault. The team then discovered the two collapsed towers, T377 and T378".

Mbah added that "In the interim, TCN has arranged to temporarily supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Transmission Substation. Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to mobilize contractors that will re-erect the vandalized transmission towers and re-string the 330kV line affected by the incident.

"TCN condemns this act of sabotage and is again calling on relevant authorities to intensify efforts in the protection of power infrastructures.

"We are committed to working diligently to expedite the restoration process and minimize the impact of this unfortunate incident on power supply to the affected areas".

