Nigeria: Insecurity / I'll Continue Fighting Against Injustice in S-West - Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has vowed to continue defending his people against invaders.

He said this at Igboho town during the burial service of his mother, who died last year when he was away from the country.

Recall that Igboho fled the country on July 1, 2021, when combined security agents invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan, killing two persons, while 13 of his supporters were arrested. Igboho was later arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany.

He was, thereafter, granted bail by the Beninoise government.

He noted that he led the protests against the killing of his people when everyone in the West remained silent.

Speaking on the invasion of his residence during the previous administration, he narrated how former President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly wanted to kill him.

He said: "Buhari wanted to kill me. Our elders and kings were all afraid to talk. They were afraid of Buhari. When the Fulani herders were killing our people, I rose against it in the South West and Nnamdi Kanu stood up against them in the East. I said one Nigeria wouldn't work because our leaders were using deceit to govern us."

On the need for the youths to shun violence and hooliganism while pursuing their interest, the activist said: "If we need help from our elders or traditional rulers, we should lobby them not to disregard or abuse them."

Igboho, who briefly narrated how much he suffered at the hands of the previous government, added that all his bank accounts were frozen by the former administration.

He said: "The Nigerian government froze my entire bank accounts and destroyed my property. It was the Yoruba in the diaspora that came to my rescue. They took care of me and paid my bills saying I mustn't suffer in vain."

In addition, he said: "We can get what belongs to us without resorting to violence and thuggery. In all the protests I led across the South West, no one can say I killed anyone or I destroyed their property. I was peaceful. I'm not a hooligan; I can say I belong to the camp of rich men. My friends were calling me then asking what pushed me into the protests offering to give me money. But I said, it wasn't a money issue but I wanted freedom for my people."

Explaining he would always defend his people against attackers, he promised to support carefully selected security guards that would guard his people in their farms against attackers.

Igboho said: "I want them to go to their farms without being kidnapped, killed, maimed or raped. Our fathers and mothers can't go to farms any longer. So, let us have our security and drive away the murderers from our farms."

In an emotion-laden voice, he narrated how he would have loved to meet his mother alive. "My mummy died because of me. At a point, I told God never to allow those who would not want me to bury my mother win the election and God answered my prayers. I wish I met my mummy before she died", he said.