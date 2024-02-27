Nigeria: How Democracy Can Work Effectively in Nigeria - Youths

analysis

Youths from North Central part of Nigeria converge in ilorin on Wednesday to deliberate ways to make leaders in various political office cadres accountable so as to make Nigeria democracy work.

The program, an initiative of Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative, through its YouthGovTracka with the theme, "Youth Development Policies: Igniting Youth Power Through Manifesto Accountability"

assembled youths representatives from Abuja, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, and Nasarawa states who had intense, and inspiring discussions about how to make the nation's democracy work.

Mohammed Kabiru Suleiman led representatives from Niger state, Dukas Ritwam Peace led that of Plateau state while Mohammed Dan Assabe Umar - led representatives from Kogi state. Victor Egwu Obilaegwu led youths representatives from Benue state while Imran Uhji Umar that of Nasarwa state.

The convener,and Kwara State representative, Alabi Tawakalitu Omolara who,in her welcome address commended the Global Director of BBYDI, Mr Abideen Olasupo for birthing the youthgov tracka project, said she was excited,' to see such a diverse and enthusiastic young individuals coming together to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of our states.

"Today, we are here to discuss and delve into youth development and empowerment in kwara state and the north central as put together under the YouthGov Tracka project, a commendable initiative spearheaded by the BBYDI (Better Budget for Youth Development Initiative).

"As the Kwara State Youth Focal Point, it fills me with pride to witness the dedication and passion that we as youths exhibit in driving forward projects aimed at fostering positive change and development in our society."

She added that,'The YouthGov Tracka project holds immense significance as it empowers our youth to actively participate in governance processes, hold accountable those in positions of authority, and advocate for policies that reflect the needs and aspirations of our generation.

"Throughout today's proceedings, I encourage all to actively engage, share your perspectives, and brainstorm innovative solutions to the challenges facing the youths in our communities. Your voices matter, and it is through collective action and collaboration that we can effect real and lasting change.

"Let us approach today's discussions with an open mind, a spirit of cooperation, and a commitment to harnessing the power of youth to build a brighter future for all."

The Global Director of BBYDI, Mr Abideen Olasupo in his remarks, said that, "to ensure accountability, citizens must actively engage with the political process. They can demand responsible leadership and hold elected representatives accountable for their promises.

'For a democracy to function effectively, politically engaged citizens should be involved in all aspects of political decision making, including electoral processes, peace building and constitution building."

Abideen added that,: 'Today, citizens are taking the lead in driving change by using innovative methods of participation and representation. They seek greater control over representative bodies, increased government accountability and more meaningful involvement beyond just voting in elections .

"With the help of technology more citizens can now express their opinions in public conversations that have the potential to shape policies and political outcomes.

"This growing citizens participation and the desire for closer connections between citizens and politicians create opportunities for systemic changes, particularly at the local level."

He also said that, 'Citizens need to recognise the power they possess and actively participate in shaping their communities and the policies that affect their lives. Citizens can bring about meaningful change and ensure their voices are heard by engaging in the political process."

Senior Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRazaq on Non governmental Affairs, Mallam Ahmed Usman Babakano who commended the Initiative by the organiser, during engagement said his Principal has been keeping to his promises during campaign.

"We are keeping to promises made during campaign, there's youth inclusion in the current administration, and the governor is doing his best to ensure there is accountability. "he said .